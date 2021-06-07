SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some area school districts are dismissing early again on Tuesday to the hot temperatures in the forecast.
Holyoke Public Schools report that they will have a three-hour early release Tuesday. No remote learning will take place after the dismissal.
Lunch and bus schedules will operate as they would for a normal early release day.
Early release times for Holyoke Public Schools are as follows:
- 10:55 a.m. – Holyoke High Dean Campus, E.N. White, Peck, Metcalf
- 11:05 a.m. – Veritas Prep
- 11:15 a.m. – Transitions Academy
- 12:00 p.m. – Donahue, Holyoke High North, Kelly, Lawrence, McMahon, Morgan, Opportunity Academy, STEM, Sullivan
Springfield Public Schools will also be closing schools early on Tuesday for both in-person and remote learning. Breakfast and lunch will be served and bus schedules will be adjusted to fit the dismissal times.
Dismissal times in Springfield will be:
- 11:05 a.m. - All high schools (including ALL grades at Springfield Conservatory of the Arts, Springfield Renaissance, & Duggan Academy) and all Alternative Schools
- 11:35 a.m. - All middle schools (including all grades at Zanetti Montessori)
- 12:10 p.m. - All elementary schools
Chicopee Public Schools will also close early for students.
Dismissal times in Chicopee will be:
- 11:00 a.m. - High school and middle school students
- 11:30 a.m. - Elementary students
Westfield Public Schools will also close early. There will be no preschool.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest and will have more information on-air and online as it becomes available.
