AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Shoppers are seeing bare shelves at stores and we've learned it's not just a shortage of grocery items they're dealing with.

If you're having trouble finding food for your four-legged family members, you're not alone. Pet stores across western Massachusetts are experiencing a cat and dog food shortage. Walking through the aisles of Dave's Soda and Pet City, you'll find some empty shelves and signs warning shoppers their favorite brands may be out of stock.

Owner Dave Ratner said there is currently a shortage of multiple types of pet food.

"I'm guessing that we are at a minimum of 30 percent out of stock,” Ratner explained.

Ratner told Western Mass News that he's dealt with supply issues even before the pandemic since one pet food factory closed down, before another reopened.

"You had a shortage of manufacturer, of capacity, because they didn't get this new plant open,” Ratner added.

He said the pandemic caused additional staffing shortages and delays on top of that manufacturer shortage and with more pet owners came an increase in demand.

"You have to spread out the workers, you have to do this. Now, they're running two shifts a day. Everyone adopted a pet, so the demand goes through the roof,” Ratner noted.

Ratner said several pet food brands have also had trouble finding all the necessary ingredients after multiple countries closed down their ports.

"There's a shortage of vitamins, so every pet food has a vitamin packet to make it complete and balanced. Well, there's a shortage of vitamins," Ratner said.

What should you do if you can't find your animal's food? Ratner said dogs can usually get enough nutrients from homemade food, but that's not the case for cats as they can be picky. If you're having trouble finding pet food for your feline, Ratner suggested trying to look at other brands of food with similar ingredients.

For example, if your cat will only eat tuna, but you can't find your specific brand, try grabbing a couple different cans from a couple different brands of tuna to see if they'll enjoy that instead.

Ratner said customers are coming in everyday, looking for items that are sold out and that issue may continue for a little while longer.

"I don't see this getting better for six or seven months,” Ratner said.