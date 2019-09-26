EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - 805 people nationwide are now sick with vaping-related illnesses and twelve have died, according to new numbers from the Centers for Disease Control.
In Massachusetts, seventy-one cases of suspected vaping illness have been reported and the governor has enacted a four-month ban on selling the products.
As communities now begin policing the local vape shops to ensure compliance, vape shop owners are no longer sure they can keep their employees.
The job of policing this four-month ban is falling to local boards of health.
Each community is developing their own protocol for how to enforce the ban.
We spoke with the East Longmeadow Board of Health just as they were about to make the rounds at local vape shops, the second time they've done so this week.
"The East Longmeadow Inspector and myself visited all the tobacco retailers and provided them with the notice from Gov. Baker," East Longmeadow Board of Health Director Aimee Petrosky tells us.
It's mid-Thursday morning and East Longmeadow Board of Health Director Aimee Petrosky is preparing to inspect local vape shops again.
Wednesday, the visits were educational.
"To give people a chance to comply voluntarily instead of going in there and embargoing and issuing a cease and desist order," stated Petrosky.
Now, they're ensuring that the shelves are vape-free for four months, per the statewide temporary ban.
After Thursday's visits, the checks will be unannounced.
"We do two annual inspections of our tobacco establishments internally and then we’re also part of a Regional Tobacco Enforcement group that goes in multiple times a year to do various types of education and enforcement," explained Petrosky.
"They were just asking for vapes and all that," Zain Tahla, owner of Zain Smoke Shop, noted.
Western Mass News checked in with Zain's Smoke Shop just as inspectors were leaving their compliance check.
They passed, but now have a bigger problem on their hands.
"No manufacturer or any vendors is taking their product back from us, so we are stuck with the product. We have like thousands-worth in inventory and we don’t know what to do with it," said Tahla.
With their inventory's value dissipated like the vapor it created, the financial loss has forced Zain to cut back on staff.
"We had to let go of two employees, because we can’t afford to hire anybody right now," continued Tahla.
Western Mass News contacted twenty vape shops across the area.
Of those who responded, we're told twenty-two employees total are possibly at-risk for losing their jobs, some already having hours cut back.
In the two days since the ban was announced, we're told fifteen people have lost their jobs.
Spread out over the different communities it's affecting every town we contacted, especially the businesses that didn't regularly stock other tobacco products.
"I feel bad for the vape shops. They're going to be out of business. They’re going to be out of business. Everybody’s going to be out of business," added Petrosky.
Petrosky tells us this ban is both similar and different to a food product recall.
She says it's similar in that the product is being removed from the store shelves as a safety precaution unlike food recalls.
However, she says there is no consistent framework to track where the problematic products are being manufactured and sold.
