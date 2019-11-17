Arizona man arrested in Sturbridge on OUI charge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Arizona man is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday after police arrested him on an OUI charge over the weekend.
According to Sturbridge Police officials, officers were called to the parking lot of the Pilot Truck Stop on Rt. 15 on Saturday for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two tractor trailer units.
It was later determined that the driver of one of the drivers of the tractor trailers allegedly told witnesses that he had consumed alcohol.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, officials say that the tractor trailer had fled the scene of the incident.
Authorities were to locate the tractor trailer in question a short while later just as it was entering I-84 East in Sturbridge.
The driver, identified only as a 58-year-old man from Arizona, was arrested and taken to the Sturbridge Police Department for booking.
He is expected to appear in Dudley District Court tomorrow where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- OUI liquor
- Leaving the scene of a property damage accident
