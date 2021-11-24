LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community came together the day after a Longmeadow shopping plaza was devastated by fire. On Wednesday, Armata’s Market was able to hand out Thanksgiving orders to customers despite their building being destroyed Tuesday morning.
The community is at a loss after what happened to Armata’s, but the owners wanted to keep customers’ Thanksgiving hopes alive by handing out food at the nearby senior center.
“I was like ‘What about the fire? Are they still going to have the turkey? or I don't know?” said Alain Stanislas Jr.
[Reporter: …and your dad said?]
“No, they still have the turkey. They're just going to park the truck outside the building,” Stanislas Jr. added.
Stanislas Jr. does not have to worry about what he will have for Thanksgiving. This morning, he and his father picked up the food they ordered from Armata's Market, which was destroyed by fire the day before. Western Mass News found cars lined up outside the Longmeadow senior center, where Armata's Customers were told they could get their orders.
"Thank God that she put all the information on the computer and she was able to contact us via phone last night and our turkey was available for pickup. We were excited about that,” Stanislas Jr. added.
Armata’s had two trucks of food with apple pies, turkeys, and all the fixings. We found one customer who came all the way from Chester to make sure she got her Armata’s for Thanksgiving.
"I've been doing as long as Armata's first started doing the Thanksgiving meals,” said Elizabeth Massa.
After hearing about the fire tearing through Armata’s and other businesses in the shopping plaza, Elizabeth Massa, like others, didn't know if Thanksgiving could possibly be the same this year.
"I was completely devastated because this is a tradition for us and I honestly didn't know what was going to happen,” Massa added.
