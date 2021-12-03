LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The owner of Armata’s Market isn’t letting a fire at a Longmeadow shopping plaza from stopping them from working this holiday season.
“We’re excited. We’re motivated. We’re going to keep going you’ll see,” said Jose Rivera, chef at Armata’s.
Armata's Market has found a home for the holidays, albeit a temporary one. The beloved market was one of six businesses destroyed in a devastating fire last month, but by next week, they will begin operating out of Longmeadow's old senior center location on Maple Road.
“We are definitely keeping the ball rolling. We have a lot on the menu and then in January, we are in talks for getting a temporary location,” said Armata’s owner Alexis Vallides.
Vallides told Western Mass News that their customers have been the drive behind this decision to rally together and provide holiday meals despite the tragedy. The market is setting up a catering option for customers offering some of their favorite holiday baked goods and meats.
“On Facebook, we’ll have our menu and on our website. We’ll have online ordering available and we still have our same phone number, so we have that setup at our other office, so you can also call and talk to us directly to order,” Vallides added.
We caught up with the baker Carmino Santienello, who was in the kitchen at the time of the fire and he had some good news to share about his recipe book.
“…But oh my God, it made my whole day when I found out that the recipe book survived the fire. I’m so happy…Where I left it, I told him where it was and it did not get damaged. It looks a little bit moist but not really, not really. None of the recipes got ruined just got ruined. I’m so excited. It’s just great, I am overwhelmed with happiness,” Santianello explained.
The support to be back up and running in time for the holidays is more than these longtime Armata’s workers could ask for.
“I think it’s great that the community is all together with us and want us to come back. It’s just a great feeling to have that people want us back here,” Santianello noted.
Rivera added, “We are really grateful and we will be back soon, sooner than you think, I am sure of that.”
Several local businesses and community members have come together to help out all of the businesses and their employees impacted by the fire. For more information on a GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.
