LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Six business owners, 74 employees, and the town of Longmeadow are still recovering after a fire tore through a plaza on Shaker Road. One of the establishments there was Armata’s Market.
Armata’s Owner Alexis Vallides is dedicated to the town of Longmeadow and a state senator, who also lives in Longmeadow, is trying to help those impacted.
“The town of Longmeadow is a great community. We will be back. There is nowhere else we want to do business. We've had amazing support from the town,” Vallides explained.
On Wednesday, Vallides expressed how he feels after a fire tore through her store. She and her workers were able to keep the Thanksgiving spirit alive Wednesday morning by having people pickup food they ordered, despite the fire destroying everything inside the market.
“So for cooked meals, we had some things already done. They were being stored off-premises. Other things, we just rallied, got a commercial kitchen for the day and we just banged it out,” Vallides said.
Western Mass News is getting answers. We went to State Senator Eric Lesser to see what can be done to help the businesses on a state level. He told us that there are protocols that have to happen first.
"One of the most important things that has to happen is figuring out what caused the fire. We’re going to let the investigators do that,” Lesser said.
After the state fire marshal investigates the cause of the fire and businesses find out what their insurance covers, help from the state could then be on the way.
"I think people are literally putting the pieces together. They’re trying to figure out their inventory. They’re trying to determine the scope of the damage and we’re going to be ready to supplement those efforts with state help,” Lesser added.
Lesser also lives in Longmeadow so, for him, this fire does hit close to home.
"I grew up in Longmeadow. I’m raising my children here. It’s really a sad time for the town because this is an iconic location,” Lesser noted.
People picking up their Thanksgiving food from Armata’s Market said they were thankful they were able to support the business and that this is a difficult time for everyone impacted by the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.