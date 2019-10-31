SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at the Old San Juan Bakery on Main Street.
Billie Feliciano, 37, from Springfield is charged with Armed Robbery, Threat to Commit a Crime (2 counts), and Arrest Warrant.
Early this morning Feliciano allegedly went to the bakery and implied that he had a weapon.
Police say he was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
About 15 minutes later, Springfield police reportedly found the car Feliciano was in.
"Mr. Feliciano left (the car) in idling on Maple Street," Walsh reports.
He was found a short time later on High Street and arrested.
"Mr. Feliciano had a warrant for his arrest and then was positively identified as the person responsible for the armed robbery," Walsh says.
Police report that while he was being booked he 'made threats' towards officers.
Further details about the robbery and arrest have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.