SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield employee was robbed at gun point early Thursday morning.
Sparky's Gas Station located at 429 Boston Rd. was robbed at 4:37 Thursday morning.
Employee Michael Treaton tells Western Mass News he was working behind the counter when a man, wearing a hoodie and winter gear covering the bottom half of his face, came into the store.
"I thought he was a normal customer," said Treaton.
Suddenly, the man pulled out a gun, pointing it directly at Treaton, ordering him to open the register.
Treaton immediately opened the register and handed the man money.
The man then took off and Treaton called Springfield Police.
Police responded to the scene and tell Western Mass News they are looking for this man and are still investigating the situation.
No injuries nor the amount of money stolen has been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.