SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Saturday night, officers were called to Atlas Market on the 400 block of St. James Avenue for an armed robbery.
The two suspects reportedly showed a firearm, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.