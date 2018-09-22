SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a gas station on Wilbraham Road overnight.
This was at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday at the Sunoco and F.L. Roberts gas station.
The Springfield Police Department confirmed the armed robbery with Western Mass News early Saturday morning.
Representative, Ryan Walsh, says the suspect showed a knife and a needle and was able to get away with some cash.
When our crew arrived on scene we saw several police cruisers and officers were investigating.
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the robbery.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
