CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An armed robbery suspect is under arrest in Chicopee.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to an armed robbery on Burnett Road.
As officers were on the way to the scene, they learned more about the suspect's vehicle, that the victim was following the suspect, and they were heading toward Ludlow.
Police were able to pull the suspect's vehicle over a short time later and detained the driver, identified as 21-year-old Elihah Brown of Springfield.
Investigators spoke to the victim and Brown was subsequently arrested on a charge of armed robbery.
Brown was booked at Chicopee Police headquarters and was held on $10,000 bail at the Ludlow Correctional Facility.
