CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arnold's Meats in Chicopee reports they've closed down until April 9th due to an employee testing positive for the coronavirus.
Jeff Katz, Vice-President of Arnold's Meats on Grattan Street tells Western Mass News they've been working with the Board of Health and the Chicopee Police Department.
On their Facebook page Saturday, Arnold's Meats posted the following:
"Our entire Chicopee staff will be under quarantine until April 9th and we will stop operating at the Chicopee location. We apologize deeply for the inconvenience, but it is the best course of action to take during this time. We are working alongside the Chicopee Police Department and Board of Health to do everything we can to re-open on April 9th!"
Katz confirmed with us they are USDA inspected.
"We do have a very intense sanitation process and there was additional measures taken in accordance to the CDC, DPH guidelines. Example using disinfecting wipes between checkouts, customers, lot of posting throughout the store about distancing," Katz tells us.
As far as any concerns about the food itself, Katz confirms it is safe 'according to the DPH.'
"Everything that was sold is still considered safe. If people still have concerns about that, I would say reach out to the DPH. But there has been no recall issued, nor has it been suggested we do so," Katz explains.
On Saturday afternoon the Chicopee Police Department posted a letter from the Chicopee Health Department, to their Facebook page in regards to Arnold's Meats.
To read the letter in full, Click Here.
The Chicopee Health Department in part, reports it's been determined that 'many' employees came into contact with the employee who has now tested positive.
Thus, employees have been 'told they need to self-quarantine for 14 days.'
The Chicopee Health Dep. adds, "During this time, the store will be cleaned and sanitized."
Katz tells us Arnold's Meats in East Longmeadow is still open and will continue to operate as normal.
