CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arnold’s Meats is stepping in to help restaurants that are struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
They’re launching a new campaign that’s a win-win for everyone.
“Having to close our doors affects business and you know, having our staff, you know, unable to work is definitely something that’s really hard,” said Kristen Machonski, manager of Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow.
Restaurants across the nation are struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic and Machonski told Western Mass Mews that Center Square Grill is no different.
“Any promotion during this time we definitely appreciate, and any, you know, connections that we can make with local businesses, we appreciate as well,” Machonski explained.
That's why Arnold’s Meats has launched the ‘Restaurant Rescue Campaign.’
Arnold’s vice president Jeff Katz said each week Arnold’s features new businesses at both its Chicopee and East Longmeadow locations. This week’s restaurants are Center Square Grill in East Longmeadow and Highbrow in Northampton.
“We have a huge wholesale business that we’ve had for years and years, and we figure, with all of our best wholesale customers hurting so much, we’re going to give back,” Katz explained.
At checkout, just tell the cashier you’d like to buy a $50 gift card to one of the featured restaurants and receive 10% off your entire purchase!
“Pretty much, it’s a win-win for everybody…We’re planning to run this all the way through 2021. We have more than enough. I’m loosely booked through December already, so basically if you’ve been working with us in the past as a wholesale customer, we’re going to give you a week, and we’re going to promote you,” Katz added.
It’s something Center Square Grill employees say they’re looking forward to.
“I think it’s going to be great for the future and you know, in the summer months hopefully when, you know, this is calming down a little bit we’re hoping you know, people will be using these gift cards,” Machonski said.
The promotion runs Wednesday to Tuesday, so keep your eye out each week for an announcement of which restaurants will be featured.
