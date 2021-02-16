SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- About 1,000 Springfield residents are experiencing a power outage.
Eversource crews are responding to a large power outage Tuesday night.
According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, Springfield residents experienced a power outage due to an underground fuse being blown.
The underground fuse was blown in an underground utility tunnel.
According to Eversource crews on scene the cause was from a cable fault.
Piemonte said residents can expect power to be returned within the hour.
