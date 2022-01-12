SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday's ARPA community seminar has been changed to a virtual seminar.
The seminar/workshop session will provide information and help answer questions about the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
It will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Residents interested in attending this community outreach and assistance seminar/workshop can do so by registering here.
