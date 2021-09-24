PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The woman accused of leaving a child with autism inside a van for three hours faced a judge in Palmer District Court on Friday. Erica Dejesus was reportedly tasked with driving the child to school and pleaded not guilty.

Dejesus is charged with reckless endangerment of a child. Today, she was quiet in the courtroom and learned she would not be allowed to drive a van for the district.

A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Dejesus, the driver of a van for the Monson school district. It's been a little more than week since the parents of a three-year-old child got a jaw-dropping phone call from the district. Their child, who they put on a van to go to school last Thursday, was absent from Quarry Hill Community School.

Those are details from the Monson Police Department. The police report showed the child was found alone in a transport van that was parked for the day. Police say the child had been left in the van for three hours.

In court, Dejesus was released on $5,000 personal surety. One condition of her release is that she is not allowed, at least in the short term, to return to her job.

“You are not to be employable as a school bus driver or involving the care and custody of minors 16 years or younger,” the judge explained.

Police said Dejesus was the one behind the wheel. The Monson school district confirmed to Western Mass News that they are investigating the incident.

Dejesus’ next court date is February 15.