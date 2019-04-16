SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A man accused of shooting a Springfield police officer on State Street over the weekend faces a judge.
Kenneth Hernandez appeared before a judge late Tuesday morning at Springfield District Court.
Hernandez answered to the serious charges he faces, stemming from an argumemt that turned to gunfire in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on State Street this Saturday.
Hernandez pleaded not guilty to the charges of firearm assault to murder, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and assault with a dangerous weapon.
It was decided that Hernandez would be held without right to bail and without prejudice.
The shooting happened across the street from the Club Aquarius early Sunday morning.
The officer was shot in the arm, but is recovering and has been released from the hospital.
Among those in the courtroom for Tuesday's arraignment was acting Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
