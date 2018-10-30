ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new developments in the case surrounding the stabbing of a state trooper a week and a half ago in Franklin County.
The suspect, a New Hampshire teen, faced a judge today for the first time in a courtroom packed with troopers and officers.
There was an outpouring of support in court today for the injured trooper.
Now, we are learning new details about what unfolded that day in New Salem.
"He’s lucky to be alive," said Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steve Gagne.
Trooper Mark Whitcomb sat in court Tuesday, alongside his family, as his alleged attacker was arraigned.
"He’s glad to be home, he’s glad to be with his family. He required surgery for a collapsed lung. He also had some muscle and nerve damage done on his left arm. He’s in a sling, as well as a laceration to his scalp. There is a long road ahead," Gagne explained.
Members of Mass. State Police lined every row of the courtroom in solidarity with their brother in blue.
"They all came out to show support for a colleague who came within inches of his life just doing his job," Gagne added.
In court, Nghia Le, 18, of Manchester, NH was unresponsive when addressed by the judge as he was appointed an attorney, who entered a not guily plea for his client.
The district attorney’s office provided new details into their investigation.
"He had stolen a car from a 72 year old woman following a car crash," Gagne said.
Officials said that Trooper Whitcomb was trying to stop Le when he was approached.
"Before Trooper Whitcomb even had time to get out of his cruiser, Mr. Le had run over to his door, opened the door, and just automatically just slashing and stabbing repeatedly at Trooper Whitcomb," Gagne noted.
Trooper Whitcomb escaped.
"Mr. Le got into the cruiser and tried to carjack a state police cruiser," Gagne said.
That is when Erving Poilice Officer James Loynd ordered Le to show his hands, according to court documents obtained by Western Mass News.
"He rushed at Officer Loynd, as he’s backing up fired his service weapon four times, striking Mr. Le," Gagne added.
This finally subdued the suspect.
"He prevented Mr. Le from carjacking a minivan with a mother and her kids, who were outside of their own residence," Gagne explained.
While it was certainly an emotional day in court, troopers stood together as one.
"It’s a hard profession, it’s a hard job. Everyday, every vehicle you approach, every door you knock on, you don’t know what’s waiting for you," Gagne noted.
Le is due back in court on November 5 following an evaluation. He will be held without the right to bail.
