Northampton bank robbery 022521

Photo provided by Northampton Police

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arraigned in connection with a bank robbery in Northampton.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Daniel Jones of Charlemont appeared before a judge via teleconference Friday on a charge of armed and masked robbery.

Investigators allege that Jones went into the People's United Bank on King Street in Northampton late Thursday morning, implied he had a gun, and demanded money from a teller.

Jones was arrested approximately an hour later on Heath State Road in Charlemont.  He is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 3.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.