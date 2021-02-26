NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arraigned in connection with a bank robbery in Northampton.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Daniel Jones of Charlemont appeared before a judge via teleconference Friday on a charge of armed and masked robbery.
Investigators allege that Jones went into the People's United Bank on King Street in Northampton late Thursday morning, implied he had a gun, and demanded money from a teller.
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest after a late-morning robbery in Northampton
Jones was arrested approximately an hour later on Heath State Road in Charlemont. He is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.