NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect has been arraigned in connection with a bank robbery in Northampton.

Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 38-year-old Daniel Jones of Charlemont appeared before a judge via teleconference Friday on a charge of armed and masked robbery.

Investigators allege that Jones went into the People's United Bank on King Street in Northampton late Thursday morning, implied he had a gun, and demanded money from a teller.

Jones was arrested approximately an hour later on Heath State Road in Charlemont. He is being held without the right to bail pending a dangerousness hearing on March 3.