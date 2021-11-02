SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield man who was arrested in Florida after fleeing the state in connection to the murder of a Chicopee woman, has been arraigned in Springfield District Court, police report.
Kaysone Walters, 34 of Springfield, has been charged with the murder of 25-year-old, Brianne Boisselle.
She was found suffering from multiple stab wounds on Baldwin Street on August 11th.
According to Ryan Walsh, spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, an Arrest Warrant was issued for Walters on August 17th.
We're told Walters was located and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Florida on October 7th on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant.
According to police, Walters was arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court.
His case is now being prosecuted by the Hampden District Attorney's Office.
In mid-October Brianne Boisselle was remembered by family, friends and the western Mass. community as a way to keep her memory alive and honor her in a positive way.
