SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The man charged in the brutal assault of a motorist in Springfield last month faced a judge Wednesday at Springfield District Court. We are also learning new information about how the victim is doing and there's new eyewitness accounts.

Juan Rodriguez-Menier, 23, of Holyoke was found to be too dangerous for release during his arraignment today. We also learned the victim, Sean Sullivan, has been released from the hospital.

“I can report to the court he was in a coma for some time and has just recently been released from that hospital to a rehabilitation facility,” prosecutors said in court.

Violent attack involving illegal dirt bikes in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Springfield police are trying to locate a group of dirt bikers who they say severely beat a motorist Monday nigh…

During the arraignment of beating suspect Juan Rodriguez-Menier of Holyoke, prosecutors provided an update on the victim, 38-year-old Sean Sullivan, who was critically injured last month in Springfield when police said a group of dirt bike and ATV riders attacked him.

“He suffered a broken nose, a broken bone underneath his eye, and there are ongoing tests being performed - that were performed at the hospital and as well as the rehabs facility - for potential lasting neurological damage,” prosecutors added.

Sean's mother, Jeannie Sullivan, was present in the courtroom as new information was revealed regarding her son’s attack that occurred on July 5 at the ‘X’.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez-Menier's girlfriend came forward on July 19 and identified him as one of the suspects who attacked Sullivan.

“We have Mrs. Rodriguez identifying her boyfriend or ex-boyfriend and explains that she did witness Juan Carlos hit the victim. She states she is not sure how many times the defendant struck Mr. Sullivan and that other people were hitting him as well,” prosecutors alleged.

Suspect arrested in connection with assault of driver in Springfield SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made in connection with the assault of a driver at the 'X' in Springfield last month.

The defense argued Rodriguez-Menier was not driving an illegal dirt bike, but instead was driving a motorcycle. The lawyer claimed his client is being used as an example to address the ongoing illegal dirt bike issues within surrounding communities.

“Judge, however, without more, without any identification, especially of Mr. Rodriquez not riding a dirt bike at that time, and I think that is in the police report, he was riding a motorcycle along with his girlfriend,” his defense attorney argued.

Rodriguez-Menier is being held without the right to bail. His next court date is set for September 1. Meantime, his attorney is calling for more information to be introduced, claiming his client is innocent.

“Mr. Rodriquez keeps saying I never hit him. When you see the video, there is a video that can give a real account of what happened that day. You will still see him with his helmet on. He said I never hit this gentlemen’s with my helmet,” Rodriguez-Menier’s attorney said.