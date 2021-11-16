NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Worcester County man has been arraigned on charges he tampered with a vehicle in Southampton and this weekend’s incident reportedly wasn’t the first time. Police said that his targets are female drivers.

Alexander Yee, 37, was arrested by Southampton Police Monday night on two charges, including breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and malicious destruction to a motor vehicle.

Police told Western Mass News that the incident occurred at the Big Y in Southampton Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m.

Court documents revealed that Yee poured a half-bottle of water into a vehicle driven by a woman. It’s something Yee reportedly described as a “car cranking fetish” and he was aware this would make it difficult for the vehicle to run.

Yee also allegedly admitted to police this was not the first time he had done this and investigators said he was suspected of committing similar acts in Hampshire, Franklin, and Worcester Counties.

Yee appeared in Northampton District Court Tuesday morning, where he pled not guilty to these two counts.

Cash bail was set for $10,000 and additionally, Yee was ordered by the court to wear a GPS monitor and stay out of Hampshire County.

Police in Hadley also told Western Mass News that they are conducting their own investigation in connection with this incident, but did not provide further details if Yee is involved.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.