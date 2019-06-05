CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect in an officer-involved shooting last month in Chicopee has been arraigned.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said 55-year-old Dauda Handan was arraigned in the hospital Wednesday on two charges of assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon
On May 22, police were called to Chicopee Street around 1 a.m. for a welfare check on Handan.
One of his coworkers reportedly called police saying he was suicidal.
Wilk added that Handan came at officers with a knife and was tased. An officer then fired his gun at Handan to stop him.
Handan was then transported to the hospital.
Handan is being held without bail pending a dangerous hearing next week.
