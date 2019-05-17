SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Arraignment was held Friday for the man accused in Tuesday's shooting death of a 20 year old man in Holyoke.
Paul Paradzinski, 67. was arraigned this morning on a murder charge in the shooting death of Aribertic Rodriguez on Tuesday.
Investigators said that the two men got in an altercation inside Docks Classics on Clemente Street when the shooting happened.
Paradzinski is being held without the right to bail. His next court date is June 21.
Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.