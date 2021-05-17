WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Ware man accused of assaulting officers was arraigned Monday in court.
Police said they were called to Howard Road around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a restraining order violation.
They said 39-year-old Keith Mcdonell became aggressive when they tried to take him into custody.
Officials said Mcdonell assaulted the officers and tried to remove their weapons.
Police used tasers and pepper spray and took Mcdonell into custody. He's charged with violating a restraining order and assault and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, among other things.
Mcdonell pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.
