SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect accused of setting fire to a Springfield church is set to be arraigned in court Monday.
Officials said that Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, ME allegedly attempted to set fire to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Presbyterian Church last month.
The state fire marshal's office explained that there was one attempt on December 13 and two attempts on December 15.
"The team of investigators, as part of their investigative process, determined that the subject who's under arrest was responsible for three fires prior to the incident that is currently investigated that affected the structure itself," said Mass. Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey.
The fire on December 28 at the church remains under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
