PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pittsfield officials are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of two fires one week apart at neighboring multi-family apartment buildings.
On Thursday afternoon, the Pittsfield Fire and Police Departments responded to a structure fire on White Terrace.
The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
As a result of an investigation, Joseph Stone, 43, of Pittsfield was taken into custody and charged with one count of arson. Stone is expected to be arraigned on Friday at Pittsfield District Court
On Wednesday, September 8, Pittsfield Fire and Police Departments responded to a major structure fire on White Terrace. The two fires were at neighboring multi-family apartment buildings and located next to each other.
The investigation into both fires is being conducted by members of the Pittsfield Police Department, Pittsfield Fire Department, and Fire Marshalls assigned to the Massachusetts State Police. Anyone who witnessed these incidents or wishes to provide additional information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective James Losaw, at 413-448-9700 x572.
