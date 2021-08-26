LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been charged following a deadly weekend crash in Ludlow.

Police were called to Chapin Street for a report of a two-car crash around 7 p.m. Sunday.

A male passenger had to be extricated from one of the vehicles. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Passenger dies following serious crash in Ludlow LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has died following a serious accident in Ludlow Sunday evening on Chapin Street, police confirm.

Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas said that on Thursday, 34-year-old Javier Morales of Ludlow was arrested on several charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, improper passing, and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Morales was transported to Ludlow Police headquarters for booking.