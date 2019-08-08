SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a fire Wednesday night in Springfield.
Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said that the department's arson and bomb squad was called to the Springfield Housing Authority office on Division Street around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.
When crews arrived, they were directed to the maintenance garage behind 67-69 Sanderson Street where two mattresses had burned against the garage.
Tetreault added that fire investigators, with assistance from Springfield Police and the State Fire Marshal's office, conducted interviews and looked at surveillance video and were able to identify a person of interest.
Authorities arrested Juan Rivera, 58, of Springfield on a charge of burning of a building.
The garage sustained approximately $5,000 in damage.
