PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – An arrest has been made for the fatal shooting of a Pittsfield man.
42-year-old Michael Rose of Pittsfield was arrested and arraigned on one murder charge and a firearm charge.
Last Tuesday, police responded to King Street around 11:30 that night and found 39-year-old Jeric Black suffering from a gunshot wound.
He later died at the hospital.
Rose is being held without bail pending his trial.
