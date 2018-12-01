SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An arrest has been made in an armed robbery that turned deadly in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers responded to an armed robbery around 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 0-100 block of Knox Street at the Knox Food Market.

When our crew first arrived to the scene, detectives were going door-to-door with K9s.

Walsh said the victim who was transported to Baystate is expected to survive, and the other victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police announced Saturday that 22-year-old Duryl Hale has been arrested on charges related to the robbery, including:

Armed assault with intent to rob

Assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Attempt to commit an assault and battery by discharging a firearm

Possession of a loaded firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Investigators have released limited details about what happened, and Western Mass News is working on gathering more information.

Neighbors in the area told Western Mass News that they heard gun shots, took cover, and came outside to see what had happened. That was when they say they saw someone had been shot.

Multiple candles have been lit and placed in front of the Knox St. Market in honor of the person who was killed in the incident.

Neighbors were also seen walking over to the store to pay their respects on Saturday morning.

The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Major Crimes Unit and the Hampden District Attorney's office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.