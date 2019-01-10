Arrest made in connection to series of car thefts in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested in connection to a series of car thefts that occurred at various Springfield car dealerships.
Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh tells us that Springfield Police officers and detectives arrested Curtis Combs Wednesday morning at the intersection of Armory and Grosvenor Streets.
The police report stated that Combs went into three different car dealerships on three separate days and requested to test drive one of the vehicles, however.
Combs never returned from the test drives.
Reports say that these test drives took place on January 4th, 5th, and 8th.
The following day, January 9th, Springfield detectives received some vital information on the location of the suspect, who was later identified as Combs, as well as information on one of the vehicles that was stolen.
About an hour later, officials arrived on scene on the 500 block of Armory Street, and located two of the vehicles Combs had stolen.
A short while later, Combs was spotted not too far away, on foot, and was placed under arrest.
Combs is facing several charges, including three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, and is expected to appear in court within the next few days.
