SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a morning shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 0-100 block of Clifton Avenue around 10:40 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a male shooting victim. That person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with what are described as serious injuries.
Walsh said Tuesday afternoon that an arrest had been made in connection with the incident, but more details would be released on Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau
