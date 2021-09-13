WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest in connection with two recent robberies in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police Sgt. Joe LaFrance said that officers were called to TD Bank on Riverdale Street Monday morning for a robbery.
A suspect reportedly handed a teller a note and fled with a small amount of cash.
Monday's robbery marks the third bank robbery in West Springfield in less than a week. On Thursday, a robbery took place at Arrha Credit Union on Park Avenue and on Friday, police were called to a robbery at Freedom Credit Union on Union Street.
LaFrance added that an arrest has been made in connection with today's and Friday's robberies. The suspect's identity has not yet been released.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
