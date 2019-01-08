SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is under arrest following a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Springfield shopping plaza.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 30-year-old Karl Exantus of Springfield turned himself in Monday night after an arrest warrant had been issued against him on Saturday.
Officers were called to a shooting at Five Town Plaza on Cooley Street on Saturday afternoon.
The victim, identified by family members as Alexis Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Exantus is facing charges including murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
