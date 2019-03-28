HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect is under arrest following a stabbing earlier this week in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that 55-year-old Victor Acevedo of Holyoke, who is also known as Ito, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Hampshire Street.
Acevedo is accused of stabbing a man Tuesday on High Street.
That victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in serious condition.
Acevedo has been charged with attempted murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife).
Arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Holyoke District Court.
