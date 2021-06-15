SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police have charged a 25-year-old man in connection to the murder at the One Stop Plaza.
Genesis Arias-Santos was arrested inside Mercy Hospital late Monday evening.
According to Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer for the Springfield Police Department, Arias-Santos has been charged with Murder and Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office has identified the gunshot victim as Humberto Santos, 48, from Springfield.
Western Mass News has learned the victim and suspect are believed to be father and son.
At around 10:30 a.m. Monday police were called to the One Stop Plaza on Central Street. Humberto Santos was found shot inside the convenience store. Police tell us he succumbed to his injuries on scene.
Police also report they found a firearm inside the store.
"..During the investigation Mr. Arias-Santos returned to the scene on his own and was transported to Mercy for a medical episode prior to his positive identification," Walsh says.
On Monday, the Springfield Police Department was seen combing for clues trying to figure out what lead to the broad daylight shooting of Humberto Santos inside the Buzy Bees convenience store at the One Stop Plaza.
Arias-Santos was arraigned Tuesday in Springfield District Court and Western Mass News was there.
Police tell us Arias-Santos is the lone suspect in the shooting.
Both the Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney's Murder Unit, are investigating this case.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this developing story. Stay with us online and on-air starting at 4PM on CBS3 for the latest details.
