PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A brazen attack has led to the arrest of a Hampden County man.
A woman waved down a truck driver on the Mass Pike near the Palmer-Brimfield line after she said that she was sexually assaulted.
Police were able to track down a suspect quickly. Now, investigators are beginning to build a case.
Investigators say a brutal sexual assault case happened on Flynt Street in a camper trailer in Palmer.
State Police told Western Mass News that a 38-year-old woman was held against her will, assaulted, and strangled to the point she lost consciousness.
Then, investigators said that in the early morning hours Wednesday, the woman escaped into the woods along the Mass. Pike in Brimfield.
The woman flagged down a truck driver passing by, saying that she had been sexually assaulted.
The victim was taken to Baystate Wing Hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police began their investigation and narrowed their focus on Leemichael Collins, a 25 year old Palmer resident.
Collins was interviewed at Palmer Police and placed under arrest.
Today, Collins appeared before a judge on these serious charges in Palmer District Court.
As he was arraigned, state police remained on-scene to continue their work on the case.
Collins is being held without the right to bail. He is due back in court Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.