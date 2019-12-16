SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a 2018 shooting in Springfield.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that 27-year-old Wesley Hayes of Springfield was arrested Monday morning on Cambridge Street.
The charges stem from a June 2018 shooting on Maple Street, where officers were called to the area of Carregan's Bar after a ShotSpotter activation.
Investigators found a scene and were told that a gunshot victim was privately transported to Mercy Medical Center with serious, non-life threatening injuries.
"The victim has been uncooperative with Detectives throughout the entire process," Walsh explained.
- Hayes is facing charges including:
- Carrying a firearm without a license
- Carrying a loaded firearm without a license
- Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building
- Attempted assault and battery with a firearm
- Malicious damage to a motor vehicle
