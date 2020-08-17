SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police say they've issued an arrest warrant for a murder suspect following a shooting Friday night on Central Street that took the life of a 19-year-old Springfield man.
The Hampden District Attorney's Office today, identifying the 19-year-old man killed, as Justin Blanton.
Friday evening at around 8:45 p.m. when officers responded to the 400-block of Central Street in the One-Stop Plaza for reports of shots fired.
When officers arrived they found two adult male gunshot victims. Both were transported to Baystate Medical Center following the shooting, police said.
Justin Blanton died from injuries he sustained.
The other gunshot victim has been identified by police as Andre Blanton, also from Springfield. They say he suffered non-life threatening injuries and that he was arrested early Saturday morning on various gun charges.
No word if he is related to Justin Blanton or not.
"A Springfield Police Homicide Unit investigation revealed that the homicide victim and the homicide suspect were involved in an argument and a physical fight prior to the shooting," notes Springfield police representative, Ryan Walsh.
Walsh goes on to say, "Shortly after, both males exchanged gunfire. The 19-year-old victim was shot and the suspect gets into a car and drives in reverse running over the gunshot victim dragging him several feet."
Walsh says at this point, Andre Blanton, who had been shot during the gunfire exchange, 'retrieved a dropped firearm' and began shooting at the homicide suspect who was 'speeding away.'
The Springfield Police Department Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney's Office is investigating.
We're told a police K-9 found one of the firearms involved in this shooting near Hickory St.
Andre Blanton has been charged with Firearm-Armed Assault to Murder, Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building, Carrying a Firearm without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number during the Commission of a Felony, and Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License.
Further details about the arrest warrant for the murder suspect, have not been released.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
