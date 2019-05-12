CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Three people have been arrested and charged after a Chicopee police officer was allegedly threatened with assault while on patrol.
Police report the incident took place early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m.
We're told Sergeant Scott Lynch was patrolling the Fairview section of Chicopee when he was called to a possible fight at 2041 Memorial Drive.
When he arrived on scene he allegedly saw one of the suspects getting out of a vehicle and walk to the back of the store.
Chicopee Police Department representative, Officer Mike Wilk, tells us the store was closed at the time.
When Sgt. Lynch followed the suspect and yelled at him to stop and show his hands, the man allegedly turned and started walking 'briskly' towards him , yelling back at him.
As the suspect got closer, police say he did start to put up his hands, but then a second suspect began yelling at the Sergeant from behind.
Wilk says one of the suspects was threatening to assault him.
That's when Sgt. Lynch turned so he could face both men and pulled out his taser from his holster. At this moment, police say the vehicle returned, shining high-beams on the Sergeant and the suspect who was allegedly threatening him.
The Sergeant yelled commands to both men to get on the ground and continued to point his taser at them, Wilk says, because he feared they may attack him at any moment.
It was a tense situation that could have potentially become more intense when the Sergeant noticed a group of about 10 more individuals coming towards him from the New Ludlow Road area. But Wilk confirms, that's when back up arrived.
Officers were able to stop the advancing crowd of people and place the two suspects under arrested.
Police report they also took a member of the crowd into custody because there were warrants out for his arrest.
The three men arrested have been identified by police.
26-year-old, Anthony Ortiz-Esquilin, from Hamden, CT is facing 2 charges including Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.
28-year-old, Angel Sanchez, from Chicopee, has 3 charges including Threat to Commit a Crime, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
And the member of the crowd arrested on 4 warrants has been identified as 27-year-old, Roberto Sanchez. He's currently being held in custody.
Both Angel Sanchez and Esquilin have since posted bail and been released.
