CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee police are looking for more suspects connected to a fight where one man was stabbed which led to another man's arrest Tuesday night.
According to Officer Mike Wilk, officers responded to the area of School and McKeag Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. for the report of a fight.
When officers arrived, a witness said she saw the fight and everyone ran away.
After further investigation, police located 19-year-old Chicopee resident Leandro Rafael Cabral Andrade in the area of Dwight Street.
Wilk said Andrade told police he got into a fight and had to defend himself.
Moments later, officers located the stabbing victim on School Street and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
As a result, Andrade was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and held on $2,000 bail.
Wilk noted the investigation is ongoing, and more suspects are believed to be involved.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicopee detectives at 413-594-1740.
