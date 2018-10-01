SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A search warrant resulted in two arrests, along with drugs and cash seized from a Springfield home last week.
According to police, detectives recovered 398 bags of heroin, 23 bags of crack cocaine, and more than $300 cash during the raid at the home on 204 Pearl Street around 6 p.m. Thursday.
As a result, 21-year-old Shakira Santana and 45-year-old Brenda Sanches were arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distrbute a class A and class B drug.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.