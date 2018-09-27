SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Over a dozen men are facing charges after Springfield Police work to crack down on prostitution solicitation in the city.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that on Wednesday, officers arrested 13 men on a charge of sexual conduct for a fee.
Three were arrested in the area of Locust Street and Palmer Avenue:
- Shawn Keefner, 29, of Springfield
- Samuel Rivera, 53, of Springfield
- Brett Parent, 23, of Springfield
Ten other men were arrested in the area of Gardner Street and Main Street:
- Charles Foley, 38, of Springfield
- Carlos Maldonado, 49, of Enfield, CT
- Jose Juachin, 29, of Holyoke
- David Medina, 29, of Springfield
- Carlos Santiago, 47, of Agawam
- Juan Rivera Jr., 48, of Springfield
- Fahad Daham, 27, of Springfield
- Anand Rangasawmy, 29, of Springfield
- Israel Rios-Rodriguez, 44, of Holyoke
- William Carmody, 29, of Springfield
Walsh added that Rios-Rodriguez is also facing a charge with possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute after police allegedly found 30 rocks of crack-cocaine on his person.
Investigators noted that the Department of Transitional Assistance has also been contacted after Foley allegedly offered food stamps for sex.
