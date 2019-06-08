SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 3 people have been arrested on drug charges in Springfield.
Two are facing firearm related charges as well.
Alberto Correa-Martinez, Calvin Scott and Christopher Washington, all from Springfield, we're taken into custody following a search warrant Friday night.
We're told, police executed that search warrant on the 200 block of Pendleton Avenue.
Ryan Walsh, representative of the Springfield Police Department says members of the Strategic Impact Unit recovered the following:
"...an illegal firearm, two high capacity magazines, heroin, crack, and cash."
The cash found was over $1,200.
Correa-Martinez, according to police is currently on federal probation for firearms charges.
He's been charged with Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device (2 counts), Possession of Ammunition, Distribution of a Class B Drug, Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug, Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug.
Scott is facing the following charges: Possession of a Firearm Without a License, Possession of a High Capacity Feeding Device (2 counts), Possession of Ammunition, Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug, Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug, and Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug.
The last suspect, Washington has been charged with Possession With the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug and Possession of a Class A Drug.
