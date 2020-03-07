AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A busy start to the weekend for law enforcement officials.
According to Brianna Sunryd, spokesperson for the town of Amherst, officers, along with Mass State Police troopers and officers from surrounding communities, made about twenty arrests with the majority of those taking place at two unspecified locations.
Most of those that were arrested were charged with infractions, such as noise complaints, disorderly conduct, and alcohol violations.
Police officials say that the majority of the gatherings that took place were peaceful.
However, Amherst Fire Chief Tim Nelson said that one gathering did get out of hand and ended with one person being taken to the hospital.
A total of four people were also taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for alcohol-related issues.
Sunryd explained that the town of Amherst will maintain vigilance Saturday night to ensure the safety of the community.
Over 1,500 students attended the concert at the Mullins Center Saturday.
Meek Mill, who headlined the concert, arrived at the venue, but abruptly decided not to go on stage and perform.
An announcement was made to students at 1:30 p.m. and everyone left the arena in an orderly manner.
"Although the concert did not go as planned, students were very cooperative. We are equally disappointed in Meek Mill's decision not to perform. Refunds will be made available to ticketholders in the near future," Brandi Hephner-LaBanc, UMass-Amherst Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, explained.
Six students were treated at the Mullins Center by medical personnel.
Two students were also transported from the Mullins Center to Cooley Dickinson Hospital.
No arrests were made at the concert.
