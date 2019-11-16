Arrests made in connection to large melee on Exchange Street in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have arrested at least two juveniles in connection to a large disturbance that broke out Saturday night.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 10:00 p.m., all on-duty Chicopee Police officers responded to the area of the Portuguese Club on Exchange Street to help get a large disturbance involving approximately 300 people under control.
While the circumstances surrounding the incident remain limited at this time, we're told that at least two juveniles were arrested for their roles in the alleged incident.
This incident is still being investigated by the Chicopee Police Department and an update will be provided by officials once additional information has been gathered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.