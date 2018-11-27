NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Several people are facing charges in connection with the March murder of a Northampton man.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that a grand jury handed up 51 indictments against eight people Monday in relation to the murder of 44-year-old Daniel Cruz of Northampton.
As a result of those indictments, arrest warrants were issued for Nerkin Omar Morales, 22, of Northampton on a charge of murder, as well as several other charges.
Warrants were also issued for six other people on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder and several other charges:
- Pedro J. Soto-Rodriguez, 21, of Northampton
- Mercedes N. Diaz-Wright, 22, of Northampton
- Alondra E. Gil, 23, of Northampton
- Chelsea T. Rodriguez, 22, of Northampton
- Kimberly A. Perez, 26, of Springfield
- Matthew M. Ross, 24, of Northampton
Carey added that a warrant for Joshua T. Ealy, 20, of Northampton, on a charge of perjury related to the grand jury investigation was issued.
Diaz-Wright, Perez, and Ross were arrested Tuesday morning, with arraignments scheduled for this afternoon.
Morales, Soto-Rodriguez, and Ealy are currently in custody. Their arraignments have not been scheduled.
Gil and Rodriguez remain at large.
Prosecutors allege that Morales shot and killed Cruz during an argument and altercation involving Cruz, Soto-Rodriguez, and Morales at a Northampton apartment.
"Morales and Soto-Rodriguez immediately involved several other individuals who then actively conspired and worked in concert to conceal the murder. This group of individuals, among other things, worked to clean blood from the crime scene, dispose of Morales’ clothing worn during the murder, hide the murder weapon, and conceal Cruz’s body until nightfall. After dark, the group transported Cruz’s body to a field off Bridge Lane in Hatfield, poured gasoline on his body, and lit his body on fire. After a neighbor in the area called the police after observing the fire, a Hatfield police officer located Cruz’s body still burning and extinguished it. A police investigation involving multiple agencies immediately ensued and continued over the course of the last eight months," Carey explained.
Four people - Alondra Gil, Kimberly Perez, Luis F. Dellarosa, 43, of Turners Falls, and Diafuka M. Kayamba, 22, of Chicopee - had been previously indicted on a perjury charge and have active cases in superior court.
Diaz-Wright was also previously indicted on a charge of misleading a police officer allegedly based on the information she provided to investigators on April 2.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.