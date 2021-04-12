SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi spoke out Monday frustrated after criminal activity involving juveniles at the former Massachusetts career development institute, a site currently being demolished after an arson fire in 2016 destroyed the building and left several firefighters injured.
Just a few weeks ago, fire crews were putting out another fire in this building.
On March 26, smoke poured out of the former MCDI building in Springfield.
Just a few days later, on March 31, Calvi said three juveniles were found on top of the building with tools that could be used to break inside. He said one juvenile was in the Department of Children and Families care.
While Springfield officials are investigating, they said they are not getting full cooperation from the state.
“DCF flatly refused to let us talk to this juvenile, and we're at a standstill with trying to get more information about what's going on up there at the MCDI facility. If there is a major fire at the MCDI facility, if anybody is injured or killed, the only one to blame in this case now is the department of families and children because they are unwilling to cooperate in the investigation of three arson fires at that facility. So if anybody is injured, hurt, or killed or a major fire burns down parts of the neighborhood, there's no one to blame except DCF at this point,” Calvi said.
Back in 2016, three different juveniles were arrested for purposely setting the MCDI building on fire.
That fire left at least $500,000 in damage and several firefighters injured. There have been at least two other confirmed arson fires at that site.
Now the city of Springfield is in the process of demolishing the building a $230,000 bill to just clean up the debris from that 2016 fire.
Western Mass News reached out to DCF for a comment but has not heard back at this time. Springfield officials said it's unclear if these juveniles are connected to the March 26 fire.
